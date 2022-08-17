Behind the Business: Town Square Dental

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In most cases, two is better than one, and in the Mini-Cassia region, two dentists decided to work together to each bring their own unique strengths to the area.

In this week’s Behind the Business, we look at Town Square Dental, and their new combined efforts in Burley and Rupert.

At some point we all want to follow in our parents’ footsteps, and for Kevin Banner, this led him to his current profession.

“My dad was a dentist, and he started here in 1958, and then I joined him in ‘86′,” said Banner.

After stints in numerous other locations, Banner wanted to return to his roots here, in Burley Idaho.

“I’d lived in a lot of different states,” said Banner. “I had a summer job selling books, that was kind of a summer job for me, so I got to live all over the country and Idaho is just a special place.”

After being here for a few decades, Banner met Nathan Catmull, a dentist in Rupert.

“I graduated in 2008 from dental school, and I came and joined up with Dr. John Simpson in Rupert,” said Catmull.

Once the two met, they saw an opportunity to work together, based on how their unique styles played off of each other.

“I think we just have a lot in common, but a lot that compliments each other,” said Banner.

This new merger will allow them to grow, with two offices under the same name, one on Main street in Burley, and another on 8th Street in Rupert.

“There was an opportunity to expand and join Dr. Banner and be able to offer our patients more services and greater availability,” said Catmull. “And so, it was just a perfect match for us.”

Their exceptional care, and time toward the patients, is what makes them most unique.

“Taking the time with people…you know…if they come in with a concern,” said Banner.

