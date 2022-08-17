Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is looking for additional sponsors

The event is a way to kick off the holiday season and to help gather toys for Toys for Tots.
Bowling Green fireworks ordinance amended
Bowling Green fireworks ordinance amended(Pexels)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is fast approaching, and they are still looking for sponsors to help put the event on.

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky always takes place the night after Thanksgiving, at Kimberly Nurseries in Twin Falls.

The event is a way to kick off the holiday season and to help gather toys for Toys for Tots.

Admission into the event in an unwrapped toy, which is then brought to Toys for Tots and are given to children for Christmas.

The event includes chili, potatoes, bon-fires and of course, the fireworks show.

“We do have a few sponsorships available, level-2 sponsorships available, all of our main level sponsors are always taken care of, but we are always looking for other sponsors we have about five different level-2 sponsors that we are looking for right now.” Said Dave Wendell, Director of Christmas in the Nighttime Sky.

If you are interested in getting involved with Christmas in the Nighttime Sky, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
Twin Falls residents overwhelmed by sewage smell
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties

Latest News

The City of Ketchum is looking at asking the voters for help once again this November in...
Ketchum City Council seeks voter approval for wastewater upgrades
More official attention is being paid to the controversial Lava Ridge Wind Project.
Minidoka County Commissioners speak out against Lave Ridge Wind Project
State of the City: Twin Falls continues to grow, seeks opportunities moving forward.
State of the City: Twin Falls continues to grow, seeks opportunities moving forward
A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon, about five miles northwest of Carey.
Dry Creek Fire ignites near Carey