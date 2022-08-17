Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is looking for additional sponsors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is fast approaching, and they are still looking for sponsors to help put the event on.

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky always takes place the night after Thanksgiving, at Kimberly Nurseries in Twin Falls.

The event is a way to kick off the holiday season and to help gather toys for Toys for Tots.

Admission into the event in an unwrapped toy, which is then brought to Toys for Tots and are given to children for Christmas.

The event includes chili, potatoes, bon-fires and of course, the fireworks show.

“We do have a few sponsorships available, level-2 sponsorships available, all of our main level sponsors are always taken care of, but we are always looking for other sponsors we have about five different level-2 sponsors that we are looking for right now.” Said Dave Wendell, Director of Christmas in the Nighttime Sky.

