Dry Creek Fire ignites near Carey

The fire is burning five miles northwest of Carey
A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon, about five miles northwest of Carey.
A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon, about five miles northwest of Carey.(BLM Fire Staff)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:06 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

The Dry Creek Fire based on its geographical location, has jumped to 300 acres and is still active.

Structures are currently threatened at this time.

Estimated containment is set for August 17 at 6 p.m., with control established for August 19 at 6 p.m.

Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls and Carey Rural Fire District have assumed Unified Command.

