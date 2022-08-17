Gridiron Grind: Burley’s new regime, talented skill players bring excitement

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats football team hasn’t been to the playoffs in a long time, but this year, they might be in reach.

According to Burley Athletic Director Randy Winn, the Bobcats haven’t been to the postseason since the early 1990′s. This year, former Gooding Head Coach Cameron Andersen takes over the program, and there is already optimism in the air.

“Everyone is super excited for this season,” said senior tackle and linebacker Preston Story.

“The really good news is we really haven’t talked about past years, because, I mean the past years have nothing to do with this year’s team’s experience,” said Andersen.

The experience will come from skill positions, including senior quarterback Caleb Loveland, running back Ramsey Trevino, and wide receiver Jacob Williams.

The Bobcats will play to their personnel. Expect burley to spread the ball around a lot this fall.

“My team is very talented, we’ve got a lot of players that can play football, it’s amazing how they’ve grown throughout the years and how they can play,” said Trevino.

On the other side of the formation, the best player in the Idaho class of 2024, 6 foot 2 speedster Gatlin Bair is now with the Bobcats, after transferring from Kimberly.

The top-ranked Idaho C/O 2024 player is now a Burley Bobcat. @BairGatlin’s family moved into the area and the star receiver should be ready for week 1 against Mountain Home, per @Coach_CAndersen #IDpreps#BurleyBobcats pic.twitter.com/AEKHluVD6p — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) August 12, 2022

“Our defense and offense is very associated and predicated on getting fast guys the ball as many times as possible,” Andersen said.

Burley will start their season August 26 at Mountain Home.

Burley was 4-5 last season.

