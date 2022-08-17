Gridiron Grind: Burley’s new regime, talented skill players bring excitement

The Bobcats haven’t been to the playoffs in about three decades
The Bobcats haven’t been to the playoffs in about three decades
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats football team hasn’t been to the playoffs in a long time, but this year, they might be in reach.

According to Burley Athletic Director Randy Winn, the Bobcats haven’t been to the postseason since the early 1990′s. This year, former Gooding Head Coach Cameron Andersen takes over the program, and there is already optimism in the air.

“Everyone is super excited for this season,” said senior tackle and linebacker Preston Story.

“The really good news is we really haven’t talked about past years, because, I mean the past years have nothing to do with this year’s team’s experience,” said Andersen.

The experience will come from skill positions, including senior quarterback Caleb Loveland, running back Ramsey Trevino, and wide receiver Jacob Williams.

The Bobcats will play to their personnel. Expect burley to spread the ball around a lot this fall.

“My team is very talented, we’ve got a lot of players that can play football, it’s amazing how they’ve grown throughout the years and how they can play,” said Trevino.

On the other side of the formation, the best player in the Idaho class of 2024, 6 foot 2 speedster Gatlin Bair is now with the Bobcats, after transferring from Kimberly.

“Our defense and offense is very associated and predicated on getting fast guys the ball as many times as possible,” Andersen said.

Burley will start their season August 26 at Mountain Home.

For their full schedule, click here.

Burley was 4-5 last season.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
Twin Falls residents overwhelmed by sewage smell
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties

Latest News

The Bobcats haven’t been to the playoffs in about three decades
Gridiron Grind: Burley’s new regime, talented skill players bring excitement
We want to be balanced, but yeah, we’ll definitely throw the ball probably more than we have in...
Gridiron Grind: Declo ready to make amends after last year’s tough finish
“We want to be balanced, but yeah, we’ll definitely throw the ball probably more than we have...
Gridiron Grind: Declo ready to make amends after last year’s tough finish
The Wolves hope to make deep run
Gridiron Grind: Castleford Wolves bring a deep senior class into 2022