Ketchum City Council seeks voter approval for wastewater upgrades

By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum is looking at asking the voters for help once again this November in addressing some much needed infrastructure upgrades.

The city council is seeking voter approval of revenue bonds, up to 14-million dollars, for capital improvements to the Wastewater treatment Facility.

The facility is co-owned by the City of Ketchum and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.

The capital improvement plan calls for more than 37-million dollars in future investments to upgrade the facility.

Mayor Neil Bradshaw says the issuance of revenue bonds will prevent an initial 60% customer rate increase, and two subsequent 25% rate increases.

By moving forward with a debt approach, it will allow the city to keep wastewater rate increases lower and more affordable.

“The bonds should be paid solely from revenues gained from wastewater customer fees, and will have no effect on property taxes,” said Bradshaw. “This is a revenue bond. It needs 50% of the public to vote in favor of it.”

Bradshaw says the council will need to go through a second and third of the ordinance before putting it on the November ballot.

He says the council will do that at their September 6th meeting

