Minidoka County Commissioners speak out against Lave Ridge Wind Project

Board Member Jared Orton says the public stance from the commissioners is part of doing the job of a local representative.
More official attention is being paid to the controversial Lava Ridge Wind Project.
More official attention is being paid to the controversial Lava Ridge Wind Project.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More official attention is being paid to the controversial Lava Ridge Wind Project, which has drawn the ire of yet another board of county commissioners in Southern Idaho.

The Minidoka County Board of Commissioners released public opposition for the proposed project slated to bring up to 400 wind turbines to South-Central Idaho.

The board cites months of meeting with residents voicing concern about the project’s potential impact on grazing land, water supply, fire risk and more as reasons for taking a public stance.

Board member Jared Orton says the public stance from the commissioners is part of doing the job of a local representative.

“If something should change where we might need to take a stronger stand as a county, then we’ll look at our options there. But, right now, the citizens have all come and asked us to do this, so supporting them, that’s the main reason we do this.” Said Jared Orton, Minidoka County Commissioner – District 3.

Orton continued by urging residents to continue to voice their concerns, including contacting local, state and federal representatives.

