Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search

Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Manchester, N.H.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press and HOLLY RAMER
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday urged fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last week.

Speaking in New Hampshire, Pence was asked what went through his mind when he heard about the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as part of a federal investigation into Trump took classified records from the White House.

Pence, who like Trump is considering a 2024 presidential bid, said he has been troubled by what he called the politicization of the FBI. He also said the Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland should be more transparent about what led authorities to conduct the search.

The warrant contains details of what was taken, including top-secret documents. (Source: CNN/POOL/DOJ/WPTV)

But Trump’s former vice president also had a message for the GOP.

“I also want to remind my fellow Republicans, we can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision he made without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI,” he said at the Politics & Eggs event at St. Anselm College.

“The Republican Party is the party of law and order,” Pence continued. “Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.”

Law enforcement officials across the country have warned about an increase in threats and the potential for violent attacks on federal agents or buildings by Trump supporters who believe the FBI went too far in investigating the former president.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
Twin Falls residents overwhelmed by sewage smell
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
Tax expert talks about changes during the 2022 tax season
Tax Season 2022: Substantial changes are coming
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties

Latest News

Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery
HHS is expected to issue "operational guidelines" to prepare for updated COVID-19 boosters next...
Biden administration expected to release new COVID-19 booster guidelines
By mid-October, hearing aids will be available over-the-counter. (CNN, ADOBE)
Historic FDA ruling allows for over-the-counter hearing aids
State of the City: Twin Falls continues to grow, seeks opportunities moving forward.
State of the City: Twin Falls continues to grow, seeks opportunities moving forward
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say