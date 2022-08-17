TFCS: Deputies seeking assistance locating missing person

missing woman
missing woman(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County Authorities are looking for a missing woman.

51-year-old Brenda Jimenez left her home this morning near 3800-north and 2400-east on foot.

She is considered to be at-risk, and it is unknown what clothing she is wearing.

Jimenez is listed at 5′8″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Twin Falls County Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen her or have any information to please contact SIRCOMM at (208) 735-1911.

