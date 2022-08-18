Deborah Silver appointed Democratic Nominee for Idaho Treasurer

“I am honored to run for this important office and offer my skills in service to the state of Idaho,” said Silver.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Democratic State Central Committee voted to appoint Deborah Silver, a Twin Falls accountant and business owner, as the Democratic nominee for state treasurer.

Silver will replace Jill Ellsworth who ran in the May Democratic Primary but withdrew from the race.

Silver is a certified public accountant and a graduate of Boise State University.

She has served as an auditor for a national accounting firm and taught accounting at the College of Southern Idaho.

“Idahoans deserve a treasurer with the technical skills to oversee our state’s finances. As a seasoned accountant, Deborah Silver has the qualifications voters can trust,” said Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea.

“I am honored to run for this important office and offer my skills in service to the state of Idaho,” said Silver.

