Enrollment at CSI increases, while college enrollment has decreased nationally

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the United States enrollment at four year colleges and two year colleges is decreasing, but at the College of Southern Idaho, they are seeing the opposite.

“Right now, today, and everything is preliminary, so we’ve got a little bit of time for things to level out, but right now we are about 1% out and that is compared to a year ago,” said Chris Bragg the Dean of Effectiveness and Communication.

That is just including the traditional college students, however they are also seeing an increase in their dual credit program and students in the workforce development program.

“K-12 high schools are just getting started right now, and they are getting enrolled in dual credit, so our dual credit will actually continue, for the fall, will continue through the middle of October,” said Bragg.

Why hasn’t CSI seen the drop off in students like many other colleges though? The answer is a hard one to pin down.

“Whether they are looking to come here and maybe work on the first two years and transfer on to a university, maybe they are looking to get into workforce, improve their skills, short term certification that is going to get them a job in maybe a6 months, a year, two years, but I think we have enough different options that it is really appealing to students,” said Bragg.

School begins on Monday at the College of Southern Idaho and they are excited to be back in the classroom again.

“We’ve got a great big orientation event on Saturday from 9 to noon, so and that’s also what we call an instant enrollment day,” said Bragg.

