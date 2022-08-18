Gridiron Grind: Oakley looks to defend state titles, make history

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley embodies 8-man football in Idaho and will look to do something this year no other program has done in the state.

Idaho High School Activities Association records go back to 1984, and no 8-man team has won three straight state titles during that span. Oakley won the 2020 and 2021 1A Division 1 state championships.

As the undisputed preseason number 1, Oakley’s journey to three is going to get everybody’s best shot.

“Everybody wants to come and take us down, I feel like we have a target on our back, so just more motivation to work harder and keep pushing forward,” said senior running back Ethan Toribau.

“Got to work harder than last year, cause two state titles, so we have a big target on our back,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Keshawn Crocker.

Only five seniors are gone from last year’s state title team, and running backs Bry Severe and Ethan Toribau return, so coach Brennan Jones doesn’t think there will be much of a drop-off, if any, this year.

“We have a lot of kids that played a lot of minutes last year, we’ve got a pretty deep senior class, most of them have some varsity experience, so we’re excited about where we’re at,” said head coach Brennan Jones.

One senior spot to fill though comes at the quarterback position.

Senior Porter Pickett is set to fill the void left by Payton Beck’s graduation, but junior Kyler Robinson isn’t too far behind.

“We’ll see what happens through the first few weeks,” said Jones.

Oakley does also have to replace all-state wide receiver Dace Jones.

One thing that’s always important for an 8-man program is numbers, and with success, comes interest. The Hornets should be able to play 18-22 kids on varsity, according to Jones.

“We don’t have a lot of big guys, so everyone plays a lot of positions, and everyone has and knows somebody else’s job,” said senior linebacker and running back Houston Bingham.

Oakley plays Prairie week one and will get the rematch of the last two state title games September 16 at home against Raft River.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.