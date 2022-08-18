Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating after an employee spotted part of a foot, in a shoe, floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park.

Officials say the discovery on Tuesday led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot. The area has since reopened.

Park officials had no more information about the discovery to make public on Thursday.

The shoe was spotted in Abyss Pool, a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake with a temperature of about 140 degrees.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

