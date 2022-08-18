Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard

The Orchard, settled at the floor of the Snake River Canyon in Filer, offers a range of stone fruits, pears, melons and more.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more.

For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.

Established in 1908, Kelley’s Canyon Orchard is one of the state’s family farms recognized as a Century Farm.

“It was established by my great-grandfather, John Gourley, and has come through the family and I am now fourth generation and co-own and operate the orchard with my sister.”

The Orchard, settled at the floor of the Snake River Canyon in Filer, offers a range of stone fruits, pears, melons and more.

“Our specialty is seasonally ripe fruit at the right time.”

And mid-August and into September is the right time for peaches.

“We are starting with our red havens now, but we will have peaches all the way through September. September is the best month for peaches in Idaho, you have all the varieties available to you.”

Currently, the orchard has ready-picked peaches for sale, and will soon be offering u-pick for the full orchard experience.

Kelley says the tradition of the u-pick orchard is something that carries their business throughout the years.

“The best compliment is for people to say, ‘I used to come here with my grandma and now I’m bringing my kids, too’. As a legacy orchard we really appreciate that.”

Whether you’ve come for years or have never been to the orchard, the Kelley’s open their space each day to share all the fruits of their labor.

“We’re happy to tell you all about your fruit; what to eat first, what to eat second and how to use it.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
missing woman
TFCS: Deputies seeking assistance locating missing person
Low-level helicopter flights to occur over the South Hills in August and September
People injured from these so-called Botox parties.
Twin Falls resident looking for change in laws regarding injectable cosmetics

Latest News

School begins on Monday at the College of Southern Idaho and they are excited to be back in the...
Enrollment at CSI increases, while college enrollment has decreased nationally
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
Deborah Silver Appointed Democratic Nominee for Idaho Treasurer
Deborah Silver appointed Democratic Nominee for Idaho Treasurer
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Twin Falls County Prosecutor speaks on Idaho abortion law