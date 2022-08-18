Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more.

For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.

Established in 1908, Kelley’s Canyon Orchard is one of the state’s family farms recognized as a Century Farm.

“It was established by my great-grandfather, John Gourley, and has come through the family and I am now fourth generation and co-own and operate the orchard with my sister.”

The Orchard, settled at the floor of the Snake River Canyon in Filer, offers a range of stone fruits, pears, melons and more.

“Our specialty is seasonally ripe fruit at the right time.”

And mid-August and into September is the right time for peaches.

“We are starting with our red havens now, but we will have peaches all the way through September. September is the best month for peaches in Idaho, you have all the varieties available to you.”

Currently, the orchard has ready-picked peaches for sale, and will soon be offering u-pick for the full orchard experience.

Kelley says the tradition of the u-pick orchard is something that carries their business throughout the years.

“The best compliment is for people to say, ‘I used to come here with my grandma and now I’m bringing my kids, too’. As a legacy orchard we really appreciate that.”

Whether you’ve come for years or have never been to the orchard, the Kelley’s open their space each day to share all the fruits of their labor.

“We’re happy to tell you all about your fruit; what to eat first, what to eat second and how to use it.”

