Twin Falls County Prosecutor speaks on Idaho abortion law

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emotions are still running high here in the Gem state, in the wake of the Idaho Supreme Court’s decision to allow the states abortions laws to go into effect. However, there are still some questions on the enforcement of the laws

Late Friday the Idaho Supreme Court issued a ruling that allowed three Idaho abortions laws to go into effect. A 2020 law criminalizes nearly all abortions in the state. Another law issued in 2021 bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. In 2022 the fetal heartbeat bill was amended to add a private enforcement mechanism, that allows individuals to sue medical professionals who perform unlawful abortions

Some are hailing the court’s decision.

“This is an exciting day for Idahoans who care about the constitutional right of preborn children and are correcting a long train of abuses,” said Blaine Conzatti, President of the Idaho Family Policy Center.

However, others feel the decision is an attack on women’s rights.

“Agh disgusted. I feel like women are second class citizens now,” said Jill Skeem, Twin Falls County Resident.

Regardless of the court’s decision, and people’s emotions, Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said the 2020 abortion law has some issues.

“The loopholes are huge. The exceptions are vague, the procedure is really untested at this point,” Loebs said.

Additionally, he believes the law was written at time when lawmakers didn’t think it would ever become law, because it required Roe v. Wade being overturned. Now that it is law, he thinks the law needs to be re-written with more clarity.

“As it is written now it would be difficult to find a case where you could prosecute a criminal abortion,” Loebs said.

He doesn’t anticipate prosecutors’ being flooded with criminal abortion cases, but some lawmakers are worried more abortions laws will be introduced next legislative session.

“It’s clear to me that the legislature is just going to be a showdown for people just trying to be each other up to be more extreme,” said Sen. Melissa Wintrow.

With rumblings circling around the county about abortion travel bans, Loebs doesn’t feel it would be wise for Idaho lawmakers to craft future legislation that would restrict women from traveling to states to get an abortion.

“I think if you go down that road you are going to have a tough time drafting sensible legislation,” Loebs said.

