Gridiron Grind: After last year’s tough finish, Kimberly wants to prove they are still among the best in 3A

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With key injuries and a couple conference losses late in the season last year, the Kimberly football team missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

This year, with a new coach and with some big shoes to fill on the field, the Bulldogs are ready to let everyone in 3A know they will be back.

Joe Dille takes the reigns at Kimberly after Rich Bishop resigned in May following nine years as the Bulldogs head coach. Dille has been on staff the last four years as a defensive line coach.

“I do feel like the kids have a chip on their shoulder this year, I mean, last year kind of (left) a bad taste in a lot of these kids’ mouths,” Dille said.

“Last year we didn’t have a very good look, I mean, a lot of people are not thinking we’re going to be to good, but I mean we’re here to prove them wrong, show the state that we’re here to play,” said senior left guard Grant Murphy.

The Bulldogs do have a lot to replace. Three-year starting quarterback Heath Owens and running back Race Widmier graduated, and phenom wide receiver Gatlin Bair has transferred to Burley.

But, Kimberly still has some athletes. Michael Goff will take over the backfield, and sophomore wide receiver Mason Jensen and senior Jarrett Mcmurtrey, among others, will be important pieces.

“We got athletes, we were already worried about who we were going to sling the ball every play,” said Dille.

“We got a lot of guys that can make plays, and I’m just there to get them the ball,” said junior quarterback Kade Larson.

Larson will replace Owens under center this year for Kimberly. Junior Parker Stringham will also see some playing time.

With an offensive line bringing back all but one starter, expect some fireworks.

“I can promise you a lot of points,” Larson said.

“It won’t be for lack of scoring, we’ll score points,” Dille said.

Defensively, the line returns all their starters.

“Our defense this year is going to be a little more downhill, obviously we’re going to stop the run, that’s priority number 1,” Dille said. “We’re going to be a little bit more physical of a team than you’ve seen in year’s past.”

Kimberly still has the goal of a conference title. They also want to make it past the state semifinal, which they’ve fallen in three times since 2016.

The Bulldogs start their season August 26 at home against Snake River.

