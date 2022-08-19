Monkeypox cases are increasing in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting nine Idaho residents have tested positive for Monkeypox since the first case was reported in July.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monkeypox cases are increasing in Idaho, but residents should also be careful not to dismiss the possibility of getting COVID for the second or third time.

As cases spread, South Central Public Health District is asking residents to take precautions and protect their health from this virus.

Symptoms may include skin rash that may look like pimples or blisters, chills, and a fever.

It is generally spread through prolonged, intimate contact.

Additionally, it is most prominent in adult males

“Individuals who are exposed to Monkeypox can maintain their daily activities. They just need to monitor for symptoms,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiologist. “If they get any sign or symptoms of Monkeypox. They need to isolate and contact their primary care provider.”

Here in the Magic Valley the COVID regional risk level for the virus is minimal to moderate.

And COVID surges are not peaking as high, according to St. Luke’s.

Additionally, an official with St. Luke’s says the last couple of months the hospitalizations for COVID have been around 10%.

People who are coming in are showing less severe symptoms.

Dr. Joshua Kern, from St. Luke’s Magic Valley – Wood River/Jerome, attributes some of it to people building up more immunity to the virus.

“Incredible amount of people over the last several weeks to months who haven’t had the virus before having had it,” said Dr. Kern. “I know a ton of people who have had it over the last two months or so. Most of those are what you would call a ‘routine cold’ because we are building more and more immunity.”

Dr. Kern wants to remind people that there is still tons of misinformation out there about COVID vaccines.

People should contact their personal physicians with any concerns or questions.

