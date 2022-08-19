Morrison, William “Bill” LaMar

TWIN FALLS—William “Bill” LaMar Morrison, an 87-year-old resident of Twin Falls formerly of Heyburn, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, after a sudden illness surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on October 7, 1934 to George and Lucy Morrison in Heyburn Idaho. After graduating from Hansen High School, Bill worked as a Parts Manager at Gore Motor until he joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska. While home on leave in Twin Falls in 1958, Bill met Norma Gehrig from Shoshone on a blind date and they were married on December 30, 1958, in the Territory of Alaska (3 days before statehood). After Bill was honorably discharged, he worked at Art Coffman’s service station in Rupert, McKenzie Auto Parts in Burley and then spent 32 years at the Burley U.S. Post Office as a Carrier and then a Clerk.

Bill was a member of the First Christian Church in Burley and served as a Cub Scout Master while his sons Paul and Jim were members of the Troop. Bill enjoyed bowling, playing men’s softball, basketball, fishing, hunting, golfing and rafting on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. He especially enjoyed leading Boy Scouts on float trips down the Middle Fork. After retirement, Bill and Norma were active in the Idaho Couples Golf Association traveling to tournaments almost every weekend and winning many tournaments and several State titles. He enjoyed the friends he made in the Association as much as the golfing. As his grandchildren became active in sports and music, Bill could be found sitting among the fans cheering them on. He was always offering a helping hand to anyone who needed help. Bill will be missed by his family and remembered for his sense of humor and kindness to others.

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years Norma Gehrig Morrison; their children, Susan (Scot), Joe (Carolyn), James Morrison, and Mary Corr; his siblings Larry (Barbara) Morrison, Gene (LaVern) Morrison, and Norman (Victoria) Morrison; ten grandchildren, Bret Campbell, Ryan (Alesia) Campbell, Kelsey (Brian) Campbell Galles, Christy (Brian) Gribble Deyo, Anna (Brian) Gribble Wren, Kevin (Alex) Gribble, Audrey Morrison, Trevor Morrison, Jaquelyn (Adrian) Corr Constance, and Thomas (Emily) Corr; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul Morrison; and siblings Dorothy Morrison Newby, Ronald Morrison, Joyce Morrison Nay, and Linda (Dan) Morrison Hull.

The family would like to thank Dr. Swenson and all of the intensive care staff of Twin Falls St. Luke’s Hospital for their excellent care of Bill and his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

