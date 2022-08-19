Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday

He says he had no idea he was going to be base jumping, until a few hours before arriving at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.
A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to...
A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that ‘something’ is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge.(KMVT-NEWS)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that ‘something’ is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge.

Twin Falls Dentist Tyler Elison celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday by doing a tandem base jump off the Perrine Bridge. Elison said it was a surprise gift from his staff at Ellison Dentistry. He had no idea he was going to be base jumping, until a few hours before arriving at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

“They picked me up at my house this morning, blindfolded me, drove me around town all over the place and showed up here (Twin Falls Visitor Center). I thought I was going golfing with some buddies,” said Elison.

He wasn’t alone for his base jump off the Perrine Bridge. He was assisted by David Helton who is an instructor and owner of Base Jump the Bridge. He said it isn’t unusual for people to want to celebrate special occasions with a base jump.

“Yeah, super excited. I’m so glad he decided to come out here and do a birthday jump. We have all kinds: wedding proposals, birth reveals. Basically, everyone loves it so far. [ I ] Love being out here in Twin Falls and taking people out for their first base jumps.” Helton said.

Elison said this was his first-time base jumping, and he was very nervous about doing it, but now that he has done, he would consider doing it again.

