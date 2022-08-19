Two injured following car fire in Jerome

Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday.

According to the Jerome Police Department, it’s believed a car dislodged a metal plate, which was covering a hole in the roadway on West Main Street. When a subsequent car drove over the plate, sparks ignited the vehicle’s fuel source.

The car then burst into flames.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital after suffering burns.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

