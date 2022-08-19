VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
missing woman
UPDATE: Search for missing woman ends, as she returns home
Low-level helicopter flights to occur over the South Hills in August and September
People injured from these so-called Botox parties.
Twin Falls resident looking for change in laws regarding injectable cosmetics

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - R. Kelly’s legal team is getting its chance Friday to question the government’s...
R. Kelly’s lawyer gets chance to question government witness
Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
Police: Group ransacks store after street takeover