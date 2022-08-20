Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge
The Spartans rushing attack shined against the Titans
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans kicked off their 2022 campaign on the right foot Friday night.
The Spartans controlled their Week 0 matchup against 5A Thunder Ridge.
Minico 40, Thunder Ridge 21
Minico (1-0) will play Beaver (Utah) next Friday at Madison High School.
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.