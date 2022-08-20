Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge

The Spartans rushing attack shined against the Titans
The Spartans rushing attack shined against the Titans
By Jack Schemmel and Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans kicked off their 2022 campaign on the right foot Friday night.

The Spartans controlled their Week 0 matchup against 5A Thunder Ridge.

Minico 40, Thunder Ridge 21

Minico (1-0) will play Beaver (Utah) next Friday at Madison High School.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
missing woman
UPDATE: Search for missing woman ends, as she returns home
Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
The City of Twin Falls is going to be implementing some new fee and rate increases.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases

Latest News

The Spartans rushing attack shined against the Titans
Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge
“I can promise you a lot of points”
Gridiron Grind: After last year’s tough finish, Kimberly wants to prove they are still among the best in 3A
“I can promise you a lot of points”
Gridiron Grind: After last year’s tough finish, Kimberly wants to prove they are still among the bes
“Got to work harder than last year, cause two state titles, so we have a big target on our back”
Gridiron Grind: Oakley looks to defend state titles, make history