Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans kicked off their 2022 campaign on the right foot Friday night.

The Spartans controlled their Week 0 matchup against 5A Thunder Ridge.

Minico 40, Thunder Ridge 21

Minico (1-0) will play Beaver (Utah) next Friday at Madison High School.

