Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh Red Devils bring deep roster into 2022

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 5-3 regular season and a first-round exit from the 2021 playoffs... the Murtaugh Red Devils are chomping at the bit to get back in action.

“It’s about getting to that next round,” said Head Coach Todd Jensen. “We did it a couple of years ago, but we want to get back to that next round, the kids are excited about that opportunity.”

Jensen’s team is deep for 2022, with a roster of 32 players, bigger than any in his five years at the helm, meaning he may go deeper into the playbook this season.

“We like to ground and pound, everybody knows that,” Jensen said. “We like to ground and pound, then we like a little play action, throw the ball deep. We are trying to mix it up a little more this year, we have some more athletes, so, we’re going to try to spread it around a little more this year.”

If you like to ground and pound it helps to have Raegan Fitzpatrick on your side, the senior running back is coming into the year at 6 foot, 235 pounds.

“Just like being big, running people over, it’s really fun,” said Fitzpatrick.

Behind a run-heavy offense and deep roster, the Red Devils feel confident heading into their season opener against Wilder.

“There’s a great feeling on this team and we’re working hard,” said Senior lineman Dakoda Young.

“They’ve got a lot of grit; they’re going to go battle and they’re going to be in the mix of things,” said Jensen.

He says the team is looking to push themselves back into the playoffs... his team is striving for even more.

“My ultimate goal is to make it to state and see the best out of these players this year.”

“The is to definitely make it to state and try to make it further than we’ve ever been,” Young said.

