Joe Mama’s Car show putting Jerome on the map for car enthusiasts

24th annual(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:08 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a car lover’s paradise yesterday and today in Jerome for the 24th annual Joe Mama’s Car Show.

The event is one of the largest gatherings of the year in Jerome, featuring cars from anywhere bwtween the Magic Valley and California.

Organizers say that because of this, it is a big deal for the entire region - especially Jerome. The event puts the city on the map for car enthusiasts.

“This means a lot to the city of Jerome,” said Carl McEntarffer, the co-organizer for the event. “Like I said, it’s been 24 years since he started this thing, and we are just excited to keep it going.”

Next year’s event will be the 25th annual car show.

While organizers say they’re still in the planning stages, they are looking to bring back previous winners of the show as a special for 25 years.

