Officials warning of fake Twin Falls County Fair tickets

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s fair season, which means it’s time to buy your tickets to the Twin Falls County Fair.

However, officials say people are using this opportunity to potentially scam you.

They say the only places to buy authentic tickets are at TFCFair.com, the fair office in Filer, or the Oasis Stop-n-Go in Filer.

Otherwise, the tickets may be fake, and you may not be admitted into the fair.

If you are caught with a counterfeit ticket at the gate, you will not be issued a refund.

Officials say fake fair tickets most commonly come from “Brokers.”

