Southern Idaho Women’s Rights organizes small protest against anti-abortion rules

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley residents are speaking out about the state’s strict abortions bans, that many feel are cruel and are turning women into second class citizens. They took to the streets Saturday night in a peaceful protest on the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.

The event was organized by Southern Idaho Women’s Rights. A group of about 20 people took to the Perrine Bridge with signs and voicing displeasure with the new laws.

As of today, a law creating civil liability for abortion providers is in effect, as well as, a fetal heartbeat law that bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected. A near-total abortion ban will go into effect on August 25th. The strict abortion laws only have exceptions for rape incest and life of the mother.

Rylee Johnson, with Southern Idaho Women’s Rights, spoke at the event about the need to continue the fight against anti-abortion measures.

“Having 20 people, if that, compared to that, you know, 200 is a little discouraging,” said Johnson. “But knowing those people are out here to fight the fight for those who aren’t, gives me hope in the community.”

She added that the next goal for abortion activists in Idaho is to see abortion bans on the ballot, following a precedent set by Kansas earlier this month.

