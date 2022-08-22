COVID cases steady in Magic Valley this Summer

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:08 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the Summer, local hospitals have seen relatively steady COVID infections come through their doors nothing like peaks seen during previous phases of the pandemic.

St. Luke’s doctor Joshua Kern said his staff has consistently seen patients in the hospital who are positive for the COVID-19 virus but they have seen a steep decline in the severity of most cases.

Dr. Kern said the decline of both case numbers and case severity could be tied to both natural immunity and vaccine intake paired with a less devastating strain of the virus. Additionally, the way cases have been diagnosed has been shifting.

“Earlier points in the pandemic, people really came in from COVID, it was always if you were admitted for COVID it was because you were so sick from COVID you were coming into the hospital,” said Dr. Kern. “Now, it does often end up being patients are coming in because you have something else, and you also have COVID.”

He adds that the hospital is in a better position to serve the area than last Summer but is still working to catch up with a backlog of procedures delayed by crisis standards of care activations.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
missing woman
UPDATE: Search for missing woman ends, as she returns home
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates