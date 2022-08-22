CSI students get ‘unpacked’ for Fall semester

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls College students are preparing to get into the swing of things, as the Fall Semester at the College of Southern Idaho starts Monday.

Saturday morning was Move-in and Orientation Day for students. On this day some students got a tour of the campus, had the opportunity to register for classes, and moved in and received keys to their door rooms.

For many students, it is a great way to make new friends and acclimate to the school before classes begin. However, for some who are away from home for the first time, it is also a learning experience.

“Well, roommates and not planning together ahead…they bring in both fridges and both microwaves, and they realize they don’t have room for all of this,” said CSI Residence Hall Coordinator Brandon Parence. “That’s when they have to take some things back.”

Second-year CSI student and student advisor Callie Williams said she also learned some things when she moved into her dorm room for the first time, that she can now chuckle at.

“I would say when I moved into the dorms for the first time with the paperwork there were definitely some problems there,” said Williams. “I was a bit harsh on the room with saying things were broken but things were just worn down.”

Fall classes at the College of Southern Idaho begin Monday, August 22nd

