Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend.

The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.

Erickson is currently in Boise with a broken pelvis and has a very long and difficult road to recovery due to the injury and the time it will take to heal.

It is unknown when he will be able to return to his full-time job.

Erickson’s family and friends are asking for help during this tough time.

So far, the page has raised $2,940, with the goal of $5,000.

If you would like to donate to the Dallas Erickson Emergency Medical GoFundMe, click on the link we’ve provided.

