Gridiron Grind: Lighthouse Christian Lions looking to rebound after winless 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lighthouse Lions had a 2021 to forget with a last-place finish in the Snake River Conference and an 0-8 record has been on the minds of the players returning in 2022.

“Last season, it hurt the whole entire team,” said Senior CW Goettle. “I’m just ready, all offseason I’ve been thinking about it, ready to come out and change that, change an 0-8 season to try and get to the dome and maybe get a 12-0.”

The season led to Head Coach John Silvers being replaced by new head coach Jason Smith, whose coaching style has been a noticeable change for players.

“Very intense, we’re very excited and motivated,” said Junior Micah Denny. “We’re going every rep at 100 percent trying our hardest to get a better record than last year.”

Improving on 2021 is a priority for the Lions, but they have tough work ahead of them.

“Toughest schedule, I feel like, in our district with 4 top-5 teams,” said Smith. “They’ve embraced that every day, that’s what they get after.”

Coach Smith, who previously coached at All Saints Academy in Florida, comes in with a run-heavy philosophy but believes the Lions are well-equipped for creative offensive schemes.

“We’ve got weapons all over the field,” Smith said. “I’ve got our 4x100 state champ team, 4 wide receivers with that. We’re going to be able to spread the ball around sideline to sideline.”

That elite speed has Lions’ players excited to put on a show come Friday night.

“Able to get out here on the turf and just run past people and show my speed off,” said Goettle, “I love it.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.