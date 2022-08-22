Historic theater to offer ASL interpreters during upcoming performance of ‘Clue’

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, attending a live play can be quite difficult, but one local theater is looking to break down those barriers for one night only.

The owner of the Glenns Ferry theater says this is a big milestone for her theater and is excited to open up the show to those who may not normally be able to see it.

She also says she is so thankful to her cast for bringing this idea to her, and helping make it happen.

“A lot of things you can watch visually and you can get the story, but without the words, without the emotions behind it, you really don’t get it, so I’m excited, this is a first that we hope to have continue into the future, but for today we’re just happy to have it on this day,” said Dorothy Drake, the owner.

This Saturday is the final performance of the show, and the night when the ASL interpreters will be present.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit this website.

