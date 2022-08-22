Mental health activist Kevin Hines to share his story in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and one nationally recognized activist is coming to Twin Falls to share his story with the community.

Kevin Hines is one of only 36 people to survive after attempting to kill themselves by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, and now he travels around the world sharing his story and speaking about mental health.

On September 1st, he will be in Twin Falls speaking to all of the students in the middle and high schools in Twin Falls and then at night, the community is invited to hear his story at the College of Southern Idaho.

According to the Twin Falls School District, bringing him here was a group effort by multiple different organizations, but his story is one that needs to be told.

“I think this is something that across Idaho, across the country, many people have been talking about, suicide is really hard to talk about, but it’s something that we need to talk about, we need to be aware of and we need to have tools that to understand who we can help those who are struggling, and unless we engage the community in those actions we can’t make a difference, it takes all of us having an awareness to really make an impact,” said Eva Craner with the Twin Falls School District.

The night starts at 6:00 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho and the event is free to attend.

For more information, visit this link.

