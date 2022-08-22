Mental health activist Kevin Hines to share his story in Twin Falls

Kevin Hines is one of just 34 people to survive jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge
Kevin Hines is one of just 34 people to survive jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and one nationally recognized activist is coming to Twin Falls to share his story with the community.

Kevin Hines is one of only 36 people to survive after attempting to kill themselves by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, and now he travels around the world sharing his story and speaking about mental health.

On September 1st, he will be in Twin Falls speaking to all of the students in the middle and high schools in Twin Falls and then at night, the community is invited to hear his story at the College of Southern Idaho.

According to the Twin Falls School District, bringing him here was a group effort by multiple different organizations, but his story is one that needs to be told.

“I think this is something that across Idaho, across the country, many people have been talking about, suicide is really hard to talk about, but it’s something that we need to talk about, we need to be aware of and we need to have tools that to understand who we can help those who are struggling, and unless we engage the community in those actions we can’t make a difference, it takes all of us having an awareness to really make an impact,” said Eva Craner with the Twin Falls School District.

The night starts at 6:00 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho and the event is free to attend.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
missing woman
UPDATE: Search for missing woman ends, as she returns home

Latest News

On Saturday night, ASL interpreters will be present to translate the entire play.
Historic theater to offer ASL interpreters during upcoming performance of ‘Clue’
Former Senator player Tanner Baumann takes over the program
Gridiron Grind: Gooding has big shoes to fill
Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing
Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing
Twin Falls College students are preparing to get into the swing of things, as the Fall Semester...
CSI students get ‘unpacked’ for Fall semester