Minico Booster Box prepared to debut in 2022

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the past few seasons, boosters at Minico High School have sold team gear on fold-out tables.

Over the summer they partnered with the school’s Builder’s Academy to build the new shop just inside the gate at Bill Matthews Field.

Miranda Gibson helps run the store and says the boosters raised funds for the project through a donation drive and thanks the community for their support of the project.

“We were mind boggled how much money came in, so we were able to upscale our shed into more of a boutique,” said Gibson. “We have hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, hats, beanie hats... all sorts of stuff.”

Money spent at the shop will be made available to Minico High School for sports- and club-related expenses.

The Booster Box will be hosting a grand opening event on September 9th when the Spartans host Mountain Home.

