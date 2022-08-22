Mosquito carrying West Nile Virus found in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Several mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus in Twin Falls County this weekend.

Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District (TFCPAD) discovered these mosquitoes just north of Filer, along the Snake River.

South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) joins TFCPAD in warning residents to act now to avoid catching the disease.

“We’re late in the season, but this is a good reminder that mosquitoes are still active and can make you sick,” said Brian Simper, TFCPAD Manager. “It’s a great time to take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn.”

Public Health officials remind residents to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites by:

Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active.

Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.

Installing screens on all windows and doors.

Checking for, and draining, any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths, old tires and other outside water features.

“West Nile virus can be painful and uncomfortable,” said Jacob Ward, SCPHD epidemiologist. “If we can prevent mosquito bites for a few more weeks, we’ll see the risk of this disease drop in our region as quickly as fall temperatures kill off our summer bugs.”

Typical symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash.

People over 50 years old, with serious medical conditions, are at greater risk for serious illness from the virus.

More severe infections may involve the central nervous system.

More information is available on the CDC website at: http://www.cdc.gov/westnile

