Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey

FILE PHOTO - Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine...
FILE PHOTO - Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine whether or not Twitter can force the billionaire to go through with the acquisition.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as part of an effort to back out of his $44 billion agreement to acquire the company Dorsey helped found, according to a court document.

Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine whether or not Twitter can force the billionaire to go through with the acquisition.

Twitter has subpoenaed a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk, including prominent venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer of PayPal.

Musk has claimed that Twitter failed to provide adequate information about the number of fake, or “spam bot,” Twitter accounts, and that it has breached its obligations under the deal by firing top managers and laying off a significant number of employees. Musk’s team expects more information about the bot numbers to be revealed in the trial court discovery process, when both sides must hand over evidence.

Twitter argues that Musk’s reasons for backing out are just a cover for buyer’s remorse. Shortly after Musk agreed to pay 38% above Twitter’s stock price, the stock market stumbled and shares of the electric-car maker Tesla, where most of Musk’s personal wealth resides, lost more than $100 billion of their value.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
Twin Falls and Jerome seeking to revitalize bridge
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
missing woman
UPDATE: Search for missing woman ends, as she returns home

Latest News

On Saturday night, ASL interpreters will be present to translate the entire play.
Historic theater to offer ASL interpreters during upcoming performance of ‘Clue’
Kevin Hines is one of just 34 people to survive jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge
Mental health activist Kevin Hines to share his story in Twin Falls
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Attorney: Florida school shooter was a ‘damaged person’
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Former Senator player Tanner Baumann takes over the program
Gridiron Grind: Gooding has big shoes to fill