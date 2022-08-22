Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Transportation Department is conducting a study to evaluate potential transportation improvements to address congestion and safety concerns at existing Snake River Crossings that connect Twin falls and Jerome counties. The issue has been discussed many times in the past, but this time residents feel optimistic something will finally be done.

Every day motorists cross the Perrine Bridge from the Jerome side over into Twin Falls to shop, do business, and do fun things like jogging along the Canyon Rim and enjoying its view from the visitor center and base jumping from the bridge.

“What I have personally seen here has been significant. There is so much more commerce,” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke. " So much of what happens here, you look at the swell factor of the City of Twin Falls on a daily basis. It’s significant.”

Now according to the most recent traffic study, roughly 40,000 motorists cross the Perrine Bridge every day, and with all the traffic crossing the nearly 50-year-old bridge daily, some people think it may now finally be time for an additional crossing.

“If you had been around here late June or early July when the resurfacing was done here at the bridge, the traffic was lined up to the freeway,” said Reinke. “It doesn’t really take much at all to create some concern.”

Last June commissioners from Jerome and Twin Falls entered into a joint powers agreement to help address the growing traffic congestion between the two communities. Both engaged with the Idaho Transportation Department, who is currently conducting a study to evaluate potential transportation improvements.

“Is that a bridge further west, further east right here at the north end of Twin Falls,” said Nathan Jerke Project Manager at Idaho Transportation Department. “Is it expanding the existing network, a sister bridge lined up against the Perrine Bridge?”

Twin Falls resident Gerald Martins said an additional Snake River crossing has been discussed for decades, but these current discussions are giving him and others reason for optimism.

“The available funding that now exists through the infrastructure bill that passed through congress, and the available funding that has been allocated to the state of Idaho,” said Martins. “But probably most important is ITD has suddenly given this project a high priority.”

The ITD study with a list of recommended options will be ongoing through 2023, and Reinke is hopeful that ground could be broken on a project before 2030.

“There are projects ahead of this all over the state. The best scenario that we could see is to have this on the project mapping for ITD 2023,” Reinke said.

