Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday, following weeks in the reservoir.

The Ada County marine patrol deputies recovered the body of a 46-year-old man who was last seen swimming on July 31.

Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides sonar services, spotted the man, and helped to assist deputies with pulling him out of the water. The coroner will identify the body at another time.

This marks the third drowning so far this summer at Lucky Peak.

