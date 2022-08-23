Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

Deputies recover body from Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Deputies recover body from Lucky Peak Reservoir.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday, following weeks in the reservoir.

The Ada County marine patrol deputies recovered the body of a 46-year-old man who was last seen swimming on July 31.

Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides sonar services, spotted the man, and helped to assist deputies with pulling him out of the water. The coroner will identify the body at another time.

This marks the third drowning so far this summer at Lucky Peak.

