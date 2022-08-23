Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.(Dinosaur Valley State Park)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history.

Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park.

A park official said these tracks likely came from an Acrocanthosaurus, weighed seven tons and reached 15 feet tall.

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.

Park officials say that is a good thing because the water helps protect the prints from natural weathering and erosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
missing woman
UPDATE: Search for missing woman ends, as she returns home
A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to...
Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, second from left, speaks during...
Biden administration forecasts $1.03T deficit, down $400B
FILE - New developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and...
US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain
Police in South Carolina report they have made arrests after a fight broke out at a Chuck E....
Police: 3 arrested after brawl at Chuck E. Cheese during children’s birthday party
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting