Gridiron Grind: The Filer Wildcats have their eyes set on the program’s first playoff appearance since 2015

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Finishing yards away from a playoff appearance in last year’s 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) Kansas City Playoff is just motivation for this year’s Filer Wildcat team.

“They felt like the best team did not make it to that playoff spot, and they’re kind of holding that grudge, and they’ve brought it all offseason and they’re working hard, and they just want to prove to everybody that Filer is different, we’re making this change,” said head coach Justin Brandsma.

Brandsma is in his second season at the helm of the Wildcats.

“Our goal is to make it to state, at least make it to state, we want to change the culture around Filer,” said senior linebacker and offensive lineman Matthew Bowman.

Part of that culture comes with having enough numbers, and coach Brandsma has a good issue.

“I’m now struggling to get helmets and shoulder pads, it’s one of those ones that’s a problem but it’s a great problem to have,” Brandsma said.

Jacob Metcalf will take over as quarterback in Brandsma’s spread offense, which is a little more normal this year.

“We are way further along at this point than we were last year,” Brandsma said.

Even in the pass-heavy offense, the lineman are ready to go.

I’m just super excited right now, I can’t wait to go out and smash some people,” said senior lineman William Myers.

Filer will attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

With a five-team SCIC and a tougher schedule, they look to turn some heads.

“We’re bringing something to this town that I don’t think it’s seen in a while and everybody is just kind of thriving in this situation,” Brandsma said.

“They’re going to see small-town kids just playing their heart out,” Bowman said.

Filer will host Sugar-Salem Friday, which has appeared in four straight 3A state championship games, winning three.

