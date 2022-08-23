Groups debate facts about Quality Education Act

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —97,000 Idahoans signed the Quality Education Act initiative to put it on the November ballot, as Proposition 1. Now the grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho is visiting cities across the state about the Quality Education Act. However, opponents of the proposition question if it will do what it says it will.

This week Reclaim Idaho hit the streets of Twin Falls this week by going door to door and cold calling local voters about the Quality Education Act, which would raise $323 million a year in support of K-12 programs.

“Idaho schools are dead last in the nation as far as funding. We would like ti have some funding that repeats itself every year. Something that we can count on so schools across the state can get the resources they need to pay their teachers, pay their associate staff, add programs that are necessary and vital to their communities,” said Reclaim Idaho supporter Kathy Clees.”

One of the reasons Reclaim Idaho is holding canvassing events in cities likes Twin Falls is because they want to clear up the misinformation that they feel is being spread about the proposition.

“Well, opponents of this initiative are spreading false claims that this initiative will raise a whole bunch of people’s taxes,” said Reclaim Idaho founder Luke Mayville.

The organization is campaigning on the promise that the proposition, if passed, will raise no new taxes on anyone making under $250,000 a year. The measure would be paid for by restoring Idaho’s corporate tax rate to 8%, by adding a new income tax on earnings above $250,000 for an individual, or $500,000 a year for a married couple.

“There is going to be more money generated by Proposition 1, but it is not going to be by the people they expect it to be,” said Rep. Lance Clow, who is also the chair of the House Education Committee.

Clow said according to an article written by the Tax Foundation that was then forwarded between the Idaho Attorney Generals of Office and Secretary of State’s office, the “article correctly identifies three problems with the language on the ballot measure” according to Chief Deputy Attorney Brian Kane. One of them is to reverse tax cuts implemented in 2022.

Quality Education Act (SK)

Passed by legislature in 2022 (SK)

Reclaim Idaho (KMVT)

“In 2022 the Idaho Legislature had already changed that section of code. They (Reclaim Idaho) are putting back into place sections of code that were tax reductions for every tax payer in Idaho,” said Clow. “...every tax payer in Idaho will see a tax increase because the tax brackets of 2021 are being restored.”

Clow and the tax Foundation admit Reclaim Idaho probably started circulating petitions before the tax brackets were eliminated and consolidated in 2022. However, Mayville said increasing taxes on low earners is not the intent of the proposition.

Increase funding for education without raising taxes on anyone making under a quarter million dollars a year,” Mayville said.

If the proposition passes, Clow said it could create a slippery slope for legislators next legislative session, in addressing the intent of the proposition language to not raise taxes on low earners.

“Now if we implement a law they would argue that we are going against the voters wishes,” said Clow. “It gets to be a touchy little subject . The legislature can fix it in January by revoking it and putting something else in its place.”

According to Reclaim IDaho a 2022 report by the National Education Association, Idaho teachers are paid far less than teachers in neighboring states by a wide margin. Additionally, . A 2022 survey by the National Education Association found that 51% of Idaho teachers are considering leaving the profession.

