ISP investigating early morning fatal crash in Twin Falls
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m., near the intersection of E 4000 N and N 3500 E, east of Twin Falls, in Twin Falls County.
An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion, westbound on E 4000 N.
It appears he was travelling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, impacting a tree.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, and succumbed to his injuries on scene.
Next of kin has been notified.
