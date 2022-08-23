ISP investigating early morning fatal crash in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m., near the intersection of E 4000 N and N 3500 E, east of Twin Falls, in Twin Falls County.

An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion, westbound on E 4000 N.

It appears he was travelling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, impacting a tree.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

