Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say

Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license.(Shelton Police Department)
By Evan Sobol and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A massage therapist without a license is accused of inappropriately touching a female client, according to police in Connecticut.

Police say Lisa Daubenhauser, 46, also made lewd comments toward the woman at the spa.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Daubenhauser did not have a license to practice massage therapy,” Shelton police said.

Daubenhauser was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license. She is due in superior court on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
missing woman
UPDATE: Search for missing woman ends, as she returns home
A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to...
Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday

Latest News

A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, bangs the gavel...
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada arrested in corruption probe
Black bear
Woman attacked by bear saved when her dog barks, lures it away from her, officials say