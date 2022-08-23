Sun Valley opens season with win over Buhl; soccer roundup
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Community School used a second half goal from a freshman to beat Buhl Monday night.
Sun Valley Community School 1, Buhl 0
Freshman Chris Arenas scored the lone goal for the Cutthroats.
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Wendell 3, Bliss 1
Gooding 3, Kimberly 1
Edgar Magana had two goals for the Senators.
GIRLS SCORES
Wendell 7, Bliss 3
Wendell’s Yoselin Acevedo found the net four times.
Sun Valley Community School 4, Buhl 1
Scarlett Rixon, Keely Strine, Audrey Morawitz, and Mia Hansmeyer all scored for the Cutthroats.
Filer 9, Declo 0
Lissett Alonzo had five goals for the Wildcats.
Kimberly 13, Gooding 0
Ellie Stastny and Ava Harper had three goals for the Bulldogs.
