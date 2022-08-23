Sun Valley opens season with win over Buhl; soccer roundup

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Community School used a second half goal from a freshman to beat Buhl Monday night.

Sun Valley Community School 1, Buhl 0

Freshman Chris Arenas scored the lone goal for the Cutthroats.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Wendell 3, Bliss 1

Gooding 3, Kimberly 1

Edgar Magana had two goals for the Senators.

GIRLS SCORES

Wendell 7, Bliss 3

Wendell’s Yoselin Acevedo found the net four times.

Sun Valley Community School 4, Buhl 1

Scarlett Rixon, Keely Strine, Audrey Morawitz, and Mia Hansmeyer all scored for the Cutthroats.

Filer 9, Declo 0

Lissett Alonzo had five goals for the Wildcats.

Kimberly 13, Gooding 0

Ellie Stastny and Ava Harper had three goals for the Bulldogs.

