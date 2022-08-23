Superyacht swallowed by the sea off coast of Italy

Take a Look: Superyacht lost to the sea; vintage Ferrari, Mantle card for auction. (CNN, ITALY COAST GUARD, HERITAGE AUCTIONS, SOTHEBY'S, WILLIAM EDGAR ARCHIVE)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Questions abound after a massive,130-foot luxury vessel sank in the ocean near Italy.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the coast.

The shocking video shows the impressive vessel slowly disappearing. It was shared by the Italian Coast Guard, who rescued nine people off it.

Local reports say rough weather conditions made a tugboat salvage of the yacht impossible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
missing woman
UPDATE: Search for missing woman ends, as she returns home
A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to...
Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday

Latest News

Jenny Taylor, 43, has been charged with three counts of child neglect.
Woman charged after trash, human feces found throughout home with 3 children, police say
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the...
TALAT: Superyacht swallowed by the sea
A nearby prairie dog colony has been called a nuisance. Some of the prairie dogs may be killed...
Colony of prairie dogs face possible extermination for being too close to humans