TFPD: Local police departments feel the impacts of staffing shortages

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is looking to hire 12 more police officers, which will bring their total number of officers to 81.

The majority of the open positions are because officers have retired, but hiring a police officer isn’t done overnight.

“Psychological testing, oral board interviews, physical agility tests, polygraph, complete background, doctor’s physical,” said Lt, Craig Stotts, Twin Falls Police Department.

Once all of that is complete, if they choose to hire them, the officer then must attend the post academy for 12-weeks and then four-months of on-the-job training.

“The most important thing we do obviously is hire, we want to hire the right person, it needs to be a good fit for the department as well as the applicant, it needs to be a good fit for them as well,” said Stotts.

With the current shortage of officers, that is causing some to have to work extra shifts to ensure the city stays safe.

“Now we have situations where we need to pay overtime to fill in on squads and shifts that are short and need to manpower to make our minimums,” said Stotts.

It’s not just the Twin Falls Police Department that is in need of employees, the city is hiring for multiple other positions as well.

With positions open in public works, dispatch, and engineering.

“We’re obviously not immune to the shortage like any other organization right now so we are trying to find the most efficient, and even the most creative ways, to reach those people,” said Josh Palmer, City of Twin Falls Spokesperson.

As Twin Falls continues to grow and remain the hub of the valley, it is vital to have enough people to sustain the city.

“Significant impacts on the streets, things like that, so it has significant impacts on facilities and on staff for the city to try and support that population growth,’ said Palmer.

“81 sworn police officer position, which we aren’t there right now, but we are policing a community that is greater than 53,000, which is the population we are policing the community of close to 100,000 thousand people, daily,” said Stotts.

