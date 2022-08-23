What does Idaho’s special legislative session mean for the Quality Education Act?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little, and legislative leaders, announced on Tuesday that a special legislative session will be held September 1st.

The special session will address the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools.

In a statement Little said quote, “we’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing impacts of historic inflation on Idaho families and schools.”

The single subject bill on inflation that will be considered by the Idaho Legislature on sept. 1 includes: immediate tax cuts for all, ongoing tax cuts, and the plan puts $330 million toward k-12 public schools to help with rising costs due to inflation.

With the Quality Education Act on the November ballot, we asked how a special session might impact it.

“For ongoing funding for k-12 education. We would consider that A big victory,” said Luke Mayville, Founder of Reclaim Idaho. “If that is true. we would consider that a big victory. We don’t think that would have been possible if that had not been for volunteers all across the state working to get the Quality Education Act on the ballot.”

Additionally, the governor said $2 billion in surplus is hundreds of millions more than the state expected.

And with the emergency before Idahoans, the state is going to give it back to the people and help schools.

