Behind the Business: Shaw Sisters Creations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all have our hobbies, but two women from the Wood River Valley have turned their hobby into a regional business.

In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Shaw Sisters Creations, and how they took their love of knitting, and a little inspiration from their grandmother, to get to where they are today.

Everyone loves looking through old photo albums, and that’s exactly what Merla and Gail Shaw did a couple of years ago.

“I was looking through a photograph book, saw my grandma’s pictures, and some of the blankets she made and the thought hit me,” said Merla Shaw.

They never had the time until the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down during the beginning of 2020.

“This is what I like to do, and so it was really a life saver for me to be able to do this. I had the machine, I had the fabric, I just needed to do something with it,” said Shaw.

And they went to work, Merla says this is what got her through all the craziness of 2020

“It helped me process everything, and it’s something that I could give back to the community,” said Shaw.

Having multiple uses is what makes them most unique.

“Our quits are more versatile, they’re used for everything from camping to stadium use to throw on the ground and watch the fireworks,” said Shaw.

There’s no physical location for the Shaw sisters, but they do go all over to events in the summer.

You can also call them at 208-720-7836

“We do special orders,” said Shaw.

