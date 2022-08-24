Cassia County School Resource Officers thankful for new body armor

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District currently has one full-time school resource officer and one part-time school resource officer, and thanks to the support of the Cassia County community, they are now a little safer while protecting all 16 schools.

“It has really meant a lot to us as the sheriff’s office as well as to the staff members at the schools and things to see the community come together,” said Deputy Michael Rose, a school resource officer.

Because of the efforts of Forrest Anderson, Heidi Thoren and the entire southern Idaho community, every school resource officer is now equipped with rifle rated body armor which they will wear on duty every day.

“This will handle AR 15 rounds, and even AK 47 rounds, which is not something that our normal soft armor will carry,” said Rose.

Before they were gifted this body armor, they were having to keep most of their protection in their car, simply because it was too heavy, so having this on them at all times will be beneficial if an emergency arises.

“Deputy bird and I being the SRO’s we are in and out of the schools all the time and it just simply doesn’t make sense for us to leave the situation that might be happening at that school to go to our vehicle to get more equipment, to then enter the school again to deal with it, so this allows us to be safer right then and right there we’ve got that armor in our vests right now,” said Rose.

The organizer of this fundraiser says the support just shows how much the community cares about their schools and their police officers.

“A lot of people, especially people who didn’t have kids, especially people who have kids were like heck yeah, but there were other people that were like I wish something like this would’ve happened when my kids were in school so I’m more than willing to help people were pretty excited about it,” said Heidi Thoren, the organizer.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.