Con Paulos continues its 100 Acts of Kindness to celebrate a century of business

Becky Minks of Creekside Living, of Jerome, received a $500 check from Con Paulos.
Con Paulos has been in business in the southern Idaho for 100 years, and to celebrate a century...
Con Paulos has been in business in the southern Idaho for 100 years, and to celebrate a century of business, the car dealership has committed to doing 100 acts of kindness.(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Con Paulos has been in business in the southern Idaho for 100 years, and to celebrate a century of business, the car dealership has committed to doing 100 acts of kindness.

Becky Minks of Creekside Living, of Jerome, received a $500 check from Con Paulos.

Her co-workers say Minks is the perfect person to receive this honor due to her community involvement and the care she provides for the residents.

So far, Con Paulos has donated hundreds of dollars to recipients across southern Idaho.

If you would like to nominate an organization or individual that you feel is worthy of Con Paulos’ 100 Acts of Kindness, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

