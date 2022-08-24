Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls is ready to finish this season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Bruins went 7-1 in their first eight games last season but lost their last two, falling in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

This year, they want to finish strong.

“Our motto this year is finish, we want to finish every game, want to finish every rep, and hopefully end up finishing a state champion,” said senior running back James Noorlander.

“The single goal is to push into the playoffs a little bit deeper, I think we got a group of kids that are focused to do that and are hungry to get back to there,” said Twin Falls Head Coach Ben Kohring.

Twin Falls scored around 35 points a game last year, and running backs James Noorlander and Wyatt Solosabal, who both had over 1,000 all-purpose yards last year, are back.

Blocking for those guys is an interesting task.

“Sometimes a little difficult, I got to get a little faster for those guys sometimes they’re a little too fast for me, so they’re pushing on my back, but I definitely think I can get a little faster for those guys, definitely a good time blocking for them,” said lineman Christian Saldivar.

With weapons on the outside, the field will be wide open.

“I think the ability to spread the field vertically and horizontally will really let those guys (Noorlander and Solosabal) see what they can do,” Kohring said.

All but one offensive lineman returns for the Bruins, and under center, it will be either Ayden Coats or Austin Crum getting the ball to the playmakers.

“Our offense is just going to be very good this year,” Noorlander said.

With the Great Basin Conference 0-6 the last two years in the 4A playoffs, the questions about the conference’s quality are there, but this is a new year. Twin Falls is ready to compete at the state level.

“I believe this team’s ready to do that, and I think after watching Minico open up Week 0 we want to show the same thing out of us come Vallivue on Friday night,” Kohring said.

