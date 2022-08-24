Idaho Democrats react to Special Session called by Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Democratic lawmakers said they are excited about the prospect of finally giving a meaningful funding boost to education which is always a priority for Democrats, but are disappointed to see another revenue cut that prioritizes the wealthy and well-connected and corporations over working families.

On Tuesday, Governor Brad Little announced a special session to consider a large piece of legislation that will provide one-time tax rebates, permanently cut revenue with a lopsided tax favoring those at the top of the income spectrum, and set aside $330 million for public schools and $80 million for higher education. The proposal does not address property taxes, the sales tax on food, or school facilities funding.

House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel weighed in on the bill: “I am very happy to see this increase in education funding, which has long been a top priority for Democrats. We need it desperately at a time when we have over 900 teaching positions across the state that we are struggling to fill because Idaho pays teachers so poorly. I caution, however, against taking a premature victory lap. GOP legislators dug such a deep hole in education funding that Idaho will likely remain at best in 49th place nationwide in education funding per pupil, and will continue to require hundreds of millions of dollars to get our school buildings into reasonable condition. That said, this is an important first step, which never would have happened without the tireless work of Reclaim Idaho and its more than 1,000 volunteers to get the Quality Education Act on the ballot this year. I thank them and the Governor for their dedication to the children of our state. The Governor has assured us he will veto any 2023 education budget that does not treat these as additive dollars, but the Democrats will certainly be guardians during the next session to ensure that GOP lawmakers do not turn this into a shell game where offsetting dollars are pulled out of the regular budget.”

Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett cautions, “It took the pressure of thousands of Idahoans, who demanded to be heard about lagging education funding, to succeed in securing an education initiative on the ballot. The initiative spurred the creation of this bill’s proposed dedicated funds, which are an important step forward, but do not solve our teacher shortage or address our children’s safety in crumbling school facilities. These revenues would not be usable until 2024, however the proposed tax refund would be immediate. This lopsided tax cut gives a little relief to Idahoans during these difficult times, but mostly favors the well-connected and not low income Idahoans. If we had used that money instead for paying off school debt from bonds and levies, people would have enjoyed real property tax relief.”

Assistant Democratic Leader Lauren Necochea spoke of the tax component: “It is unfortunate that the price of new education investment is another Republican tax package that shortchanges working families. Our revenue could have been used to provide meaningful benefits to Idaho families who are struggling with the rising cost of housing, property taxes, and other challenges. This bill continues the pattern of Republican lawmakers heaping more and more benefits onto the well-off.”

Democratic lawmakers are seeking assurances from the governor that he will veto any appropriation bills that do not treat the $330 million and $80 million as additive to the K-12 and higher education budgets.

